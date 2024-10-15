ADVERTISEMENT

A 30-member NDRF team arrives in Karaikal

Published - October 15, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The NDRF team met with Karaikal District Collector D. Manikandan to discuss safety protocols on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the northeast monsoon has begun, a 30-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Karaikal from Arakkonam on Tuesday to assist the district administration in managing potential weather-related emergencies. The team met with District Collector D. Manikandan to discuss safety protocols and preventive steps in the light of the ongoing monsoon.

A review meeting led by Mr. Manikandan, along with heads of various government departments, was held to discuss action and safety protocols necessary for handling potential flooding and heavy rain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US