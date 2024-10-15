A 30-member NDRF team arrives in Karaikal

As the northeast monsoon has begun, a 30-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Karaikal from Arakkonam on Tuesday to assist the district administration in managing potential weather-related emergencies. The team met with District Collector D. Manikandan to discuss safety protocols and preventive steps in the light of the ongoing monsoon.

A review meeting led by Mr. Manikandan, along with heads of various government departments, was held to discuss action and safety protocols necessary for handling potential flooding and heavy rain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.