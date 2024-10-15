GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A 30-member NDRF team arrives in Karaikal

Published - October 15, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
The NDRF team met with Karaikal District Collector D. Manikandan to discuss safety protocols on Tuesday.

The NDRF team met with Karaikal District Collector D. Manikandan to discuss safety protocols on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the northeast monsoon has begun, a 30-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Karaikal from Arakkonam on Tuesday to assist the district administration in managing potential weather-related emergencies. The team met with District Collector D. Manikandan to discuss safety protocols and preventive steps in the light of the ongoing monsoon.

A review meeting led by Mr. Manikandan, along with heads of various government departments, was held to discuss action and safety protocols necessary for handling potential flooding and heavy rain.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:14 pm IST

