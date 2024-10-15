A 30-member NDRF team arrives in Karaikal

As the northeast monsoon has begun, a 30-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Karaikal from Arakkonam on Tuesday to assist the district administration in managing potential weather-related emergencies. The team met with District Collector D. Manikandan to discuss safety protocols and preventive steps in the light of the ongoing monsoon.

A review meeting led by Mr. Manikandan, along with heads of various government departments, was held to discuss action and safety protocols necessary for handling potential flooding and heavy rain.