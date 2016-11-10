Tiruchirapalli

World Elders Day observed

World Elders Day was observed under the auspices of the district administration here on Wednesday.

K. Tharpagaraj, District Revenue Officer, inaugurated a special medical camp and distributed clothes to them.

He explained the various measures being taken by the state government for the welfare of the senior citizens. A cultural programme was organised in which senior citizens exhibited their talents.

Sow Usha, District Social Welfare Officer, and N. Saminathan, District Disabled Rehabilitation Officer, were among those who spoke.

