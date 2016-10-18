Workshop on welding aluminium under way

A two-day workshop on welding aluminium and its alloys got under way at the Welding Research Institute (WRI) Auditorium of BHEL, Tiruchi, on Monday.

The workshop, jointly organised by WRI and Tiruchi chapter of Indian Welding Society, was inaugurated by R. Easwaran General Manager, WRI and Labs, BHEL Tiruchi.

V. Ananthanarayanan, president, Innovative Weld Solutions, the USA, highlighted the use of light weight alloys in the development of hybrid automobiles.

Other experts in the field of welding presented various developments in aluminium welding procedures and its alloys, consumables used, non-destructive examination and applications in strategic sectors like aerospace, defence, shipbuilding, and the automobile industry.

Practical demonstrations in special welding processes are being conducted as part of the workshop. Over 40 delegates from various manufacturing and fabrication industries, welding supervisors, students, research scholars and engineers from various institutions, including BHEL, are attending the workshop.

R. Subbarayalu, Additional General Manager, WRI, S. Singaravelu, Additional General Manager, Welding Technology Centre, BHEL Tiruchi, spoke.