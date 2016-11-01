Vigilance Awareness Week under way

Vigilance Awareness Week got under way at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tiruchi, on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural, S.R. Rajamanohar, General Manager (in-charge), BHEL, Tiruchi, stressed the importance of ethical practices for a business organisations and called for collective efforts towards making right decisions and reducing errors, defects and rework.

Underlining the importance of systems and procedures in good governance, he outlined various measures taken to ensure fairness and transparency in all operations in the complex.

Vigilance pledge was administered to the employees.

Debates and an elocution contest on, ‘What needs to be done to eliminate corruption?’ are to be conducted by BHEL at six educational institutions to create awareness among students of schools and colleges in line with this year’s theme, ‘Public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption’.

Rajbhasha Day

At another function held at the Community Centre Indoor Auditorium in Kailasapuram Township, Rajbhasha Day was celebrated by BHEL community.

Presiding over the function Mr. Rajamanohar, said that Hindi plays a major role in linking the people of various parts of the nation. He added that, BHEL, Tiruchi, has started publishing a quarterly e-magazine, ‘ Rajbhasha Navdeep’ to promote creative writing in Hindi among employees and their family members. BHEL, Tiruchi has been adjudged second best among the major units of BHEL in official language implementation.

Tarun Kumar Singha, Senior General Manager, Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project, the chief guest, commended BHEL’s contribution in nation building and implementation of official language. He underlined the importance of learning Tamil for effective communication at the work place and in daily life.

Mr.Rajamanohar also released a Hindi Souvenir, ‘BHEL Kiran’on the occasion. Mr.Rajamanohar and Dr.Singha presented awards and certificates to winners of various competitions held for employees and school children in connection with the Rajbhasha Day celebrations.