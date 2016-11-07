Uniform Civil Code not practical to implement: TNTJ

The Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) has claimed that it is practically impossible to evolve and implement a uniform civil code in our country with diverse religions, creed and culture.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at a public meeting organised by the TNTJ here on Sunday in which a large number of Muslim women took part.

The conclave was organised to oppose the Central government’s move to implement a uniform civil code.

Claiming that the system of divorce codified by Islam was better than any other principle, another resolution said uniform civil code was impractical for India.

If the BJP government at the Centre attempted to bloat the uniform civil code issue, Muslim women had the courage and strength to face it in an appropriate manner, another resolution said. Another resolution wanted the government to announce flesh trade as a heinous offence with tough punishment and wanted the closure of red light areas.

The TNTJ state president P.M. Althafi and founder president P. Jainulabdeen took part in the conference.