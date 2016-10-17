Tiruchirapalli

Two knocked down by lorry near Tiruchi die



Two persons died after a lorry transporting milk hit their motorcycle from behind on the Tiruchi – Salem main road near Thiruvasi Paalam late on Saturday.

The victims were identified as M. Sakthivel (35) and P. Mariappan (45). The two were coming towards Tiruchi on the motorcycle when the lorry hit their vehicle.

The lorry thereafter hit another motorcycle that came from the opposite direction injuring its rider Veeramalai (65). The lorry driver Mahalingam (32) was arrested.

The Manachanallur police are investigating.

