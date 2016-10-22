Two arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

A minor girl was allegedly assaulted sexually in the city a few days ago.

On a complaint from the victim’s mother on Thursday, the Airport police arrested the accused Purushothaman (26) and Parandhaman (28) - both painters - on the charge of committing the crime.

The 16-year-old girl is a standard X student in a private school here. Police said the crime was committed in the house of Purushothaman in Airport police station limits.

The accused through their glib talk took the girl to the house of Purushothaman and allegedly committed the crime, the police said. The girl was sent for medical examination later.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.