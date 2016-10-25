Treat all complaints seriously: Observer

Members of flying squads and officials involved in election duty had been instructed to take immediate action on complaints from voters, said Shil Asheesh, Expenditure Observer, Aravakurichi constituency.

Speaking to reporters at Aravakurichi after reviewing poll preparations with Collector K. Govindaraj and senior revenue and police officials on Monday, he said they had been asked to keep a close vigil in the constituency. All oral and written complaints should be viewed seriously. Action should be taken immediately, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over pre-poll arrangements, Mr. Asheesh said officials should take all steps to ensure free and fair poll. Mr. Govindaraj said static and surveillance teams should intensify vehicle checks in their respective areas as just a few days were left for the start of filing of nominations. All buses, omni buses, sand lorries, cars and two-wheelers should be checked.