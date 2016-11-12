Trains cancelled, regulated

The Southern Railway has notified the following changes in the operation of train services on Saturday due to engineering works for the proposed Limited Use Subway in lieu of level crossing No.354 between Kumaramangalam – Keeranur stations in Tiruchi – Karaikudi section:

Train No.76830 Karaikudi – Tiruchi Passenger; Train No.76807 Tiruchi – Manamadurai Passenger and Train No.76808 Manamadurai – Tiruchi Passenger have been fully cancelled on Saturday.

Regulation

Train No.76840 Karaikudi – Tiruchi Passenger scheduled to leave Karaikudi at 9.40 am. on Saturday will be rescheduled to leave at 5.50 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 8.10 p.m.

Train No.18496 Bhubaneswar – Rameswaram weekly express will be regulated at Tiruchi on Saturday and will reach Rameswaram at 12.40 a.m. instead of 11 p.m.

Train No.76831 Tiruchi – Karaikudi passenger scheduled to leave Tiruchi at 6.15 p.m. on Saturday will be rescheduled to leave at 7.20 p.m. and will arrive at Karaikudi at 9.30 p.m., according to a Southern Railway press release issued here.