The Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India will organise a two-day State-level training programme for its office-bearers in Tiruchi from November 15.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, K. Balakrishnan, State co-ordinator, said that transparency in administration, people empowerment and conservation of natural resources, particularly river sand, would be some of the prominent ideals of the party. Christina Samy, national vice-president, and S. Sankaralingam, State secretary, said that there was a strong case for protecting natural resources, particularly sand and water sources.

S. Eronimus, district president, said Swaraj India aimed at changing the face of the administration through an alternative and strong government.