The Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, in association with ILFS will conduct a training programme in readymade garment manufacturing with financial assistance from the Union Textiles Ministry.

The training programme, to begin on October 24, would be open to men, women and third gender in the age group of 18 to 30 both from rural and urban areas. The 50-day training would be based on modern sewing machine software. Trainees would be extended support in finding placement or for starting their own business ventures. The training would also cover life skills, an official release from the university said. Interested candidates can register their names with the university. They can dial 9944632809/9842773237/ 9842218555, the release added.