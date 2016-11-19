Traders flay Centre for demonetisation

Traders affiliated to Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peravai have condemned the Central government for demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

A group of traders of the forum who staged a demonstration in the city on Friday charged the Central government of trying to destroy retail traders who had been serving the common people through the demonetisation.

It had severely hit the retail trade. If the general public was facing hardship on the one hand to buy even essential commodities, retail traders were facing difficulty in selling their stock, the protestors said.

If the government had identified and imprisoned black money holders, gangs involved in circulation of fake currency notes, bank loan defaulters, those depositing their ill-gotten wealth in banks abroad and corrupt politicians, the culture of black money and fake currency could have been wiped out. Should the common man and traders be punished for the inefficiency of officials and those in governance, the protestors said.

The Central government had announced this decision with the intention that business should not take place in the shops of retail traders. The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party were competing to protect foreign trade and destroy domestic trade, they said.

Claiming that the present action of the Central government would not control black money, the protestors said the hidden agenda of the government was to make the common man buy products through online and in malls.

The demonstration was led by Sivasakthi Ramanathan, Tiruchi north district president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peravai.