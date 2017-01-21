Traders extend support

Traders in Tiruchi and elsewhere in the central region downed shutters on Friday to express their support to the ongoing students protest demanding jallikattu.

Business activities came to a standstill in the region encompassing eight districts as retail shops and wholesale markets remained closed for the entire day.

Some traders put up flex boards in front of their respective establishments in Tiruchi demanding that the traditional sport be allowed.

Movement of heavy goods carriers and mini trucks were completely stopped in Tiruchi with the vehicles parked in sheds. The prime business nerve centres in Tiruchi city such as the Nandikovil street, Big Bazaar Street and the Gandhi Market wore a deserted look.

“The traders support to the students was 100 per cent with over one lakh shops and business establishments in Tiruchi remaining shut for the entire day,”said Ve. Govindarajulu, state treasurer, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu.

The traders felt the need to extend their wholehearted support to the students as they all had come forward in huge numbers to stage agitations across the state demanding jallikattu, he said.

Sources said a majority of shops were closed in Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Perambalur and Nagapattinam districts. Public and vehicular movements on certain busy thoroughfares here were sparse due to the closure of shops although there was no major disturbance to movement of government buses in the region.

Sand lorry owners also expressed their solidarity to the students as nearly 2,500 trucks were off the roads in Tiruchi. Majority of autorickshaws and private taxis were off the roads here.

However, buses were operated by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) in the region. Private buses were operated in Tiruchi. Though some employees of transport corporation unions did not report for duty to extend their support to the students, it did not result in any major disturbance in movement of government buses, said a senior TNSTC official here.

The official said nearly 85 per cent of TNSTC buses were operated in Tiruchi region comprising of Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

SETC buses were operated in Tiruchi to different destination, said an official. Textile and bus body units in Karur district were closed. Theatre owners in Tiruchi suspended day shows.