Tomato prices drop significantly on heavy arrival

The prices of tomato have plummeted to Rs.6 a kg in the city markets.
A few months ago, one kg of tomato was sold at Rs.80 in the city. A period of three weeks in June even witnessed the residents to wait for the arrival of loads at Gandhi Market to buy tomatoes.
However, the prices had begun to dip from July. The prices went down to Rs.18 a kg in the retail market during Deepavali season.
Thanks to the heavy arrival of loads, the prices have come down further. It is sold at Rs.5 to 6 in the wholesale market. It is quoted at Rs.8 in the retail markets and vegetable stores.
To cash in on the cheap prices, a number of hawkers have hired mini load carriers to sell tomatoes at the doorsteps of customers. They quote Rs.20 for three kg of high class tomatoes.
“Since the cost of tomato is cheap, we have taken a mini van for selling tomato in villages. It sells like a hot cake. Each customer buys at least three kg,” says V. Mohanraj of Marabanur near Alampatti.
He adds that he sells about 500 kg on an average per day as against just 100 kg on normal days.
“One kg of tomato is enough for my family for two days. Since the rate is cheap, I have bought three kg. I can make a try with tomato based dishes,” said P. Lakshmi of Pallakadu near Somarasampettai.
Traders say that markets in Tiruchi, Karur and Manapparai have been receiving loads more than the actual demand for the last three weeks. Besides loads from Pollachi near Coimbatore, arrivals from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka too have been coming in.
