Toll plaza staff go on flash strike

: Employees of Samayapuram toll plaza on Tiruchi – Chennai National Highway went on a flash strike on Tuesday.

They are all members of Tamil Nadu General Workers Union which is affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress. They said 127 toll plaza employees, who were in the union, went on a flash stir around 8 a.m. without collecting toll from vehicles passing through them.

They objected to the termination of the service of a maintenance supervisor of a toll plaza and demanded its cancellation.

They demanded hike in their basic salary, dearness allowance, job guarantee, bonus and other facilities. They had put forth these demands during a meeting with the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner.

A few hours later, AITUC members held talks with a representative of Tiruchi Padalur Tollways Private Limited which is managing the toll plaza. A management representative gave an undertaking that the maintenance supervisor could continue in service until disposal of the Industrial Dispute case and the management would not victimise the employees. Later, the strike was called off.