Tiruchi farmer attempts suicide

Close on the heels of a farmer in Tiruvarur district committing suicide, a farmer of Tiruchi district attempted to end his life reportedly distressed over crop failure.

The 50-year-old farmer K. Lekkan alias Settu attempted to hang himself in his house at Keezhakadu near Thayanur in the district on Saturday night. He was rescued by his family members. The farmer has been admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Stat’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 – 24640050).