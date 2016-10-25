Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi cadet selected for leadership camp

A NCC cadet of Tiruchi has been selected for Advanced Leadership Camp to be held in Coimbatore in December.

Cadet Under Officer H. Priyadharshini, a III–year BCA student of National College, from theNCC Air Wing, is the only cadet selected for the camp from the Rockfort Group, Tiruchi. Cadet Priyadharshini was selected based on her performance at the Basic Leadership Camp in which cadets from Madras A, Madras B, Coimbatore, Puducherry, Madurai and Tiruchi Groups took part.

She was earlier selected for the Republic Day Camp held in New Delhi in January this year, a release said.

