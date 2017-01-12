Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi Corporation draws up water management plan for summer

womans collecting drinking water in a street pipe in Tiruchi ......Photo: A.Muralitharan   | Photo Credit: A_MURALITHARAN

Even as few areas in the city are experiencing short supply of drinking water, the Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC) has drawn up a drought management plan to ensure adequate supply of water during summer.

Areas such as Peria Milaguparai, Chinna Milaguparai and a few residential colonies in Cantonment are facing erratic water supply during the last few days due to variations in yield from the city main water sources.

In some areas, residents are getting water for just half an hour daily. A few residents of Srirangam raised the issue with the Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and the Backward Class and Minority Welfare Minister Valarmathi when they attended a function to distribute Pongal gift to the ration card holders a few days ago.

While stating that the officials had been asked to address the issue of short supply of drinking water, N. Ravichandran, Commissioner, Tiruchi City Corporation, told The Hindu that a plan had been devised to ensure seamless water supply during summer months at a cost of Rs.2.5 crore. Creation of additional bore wells, rehabilitating the existing bore wells, provision of hand pumps and power pumps were among the plan.

“Though there is only a slight drop in the yield from the main water sources, we are not facing much problem in water supply at the moment. But, we may face problems during summer. However, we have already taken a number of steps to tackle the situation,” Mr. Ravichandran said.

Under the drought management plan, he said that five bore wells would be dug up near Ayyalamman bathing gate. Similarly, eight bore wells, which were unused for few years, would be rehabilitated. Hand pumps and power pumps would be established in at least 20 places. Officials were asked to create hand pumps or power pumps wherever needed. The repair and rehabilitation works would also be carried out at pumping stations.

In addition to drought management plan, the Commissioner said that a sum of Rs. 47 lakh had been sanctioned to clear radiation arms at water wells to augment and improve the quality of water. All works would be completed within 10 days.

