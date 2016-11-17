Tiruchirapalli

Three students killed

Three students of a private agricultural college in Thuraiyur were killed in a road accident at Kothampatti near here on Tuesday. All of them died when the bike on which they were travelling hit against a road bridge. The accident occurred when M. Naveenkumar (19) of Pommidi in Dharmapuri district, A. Gowthaman (19) of Chettikombai in Dharmapuri district and G. Rohit (19) of Palayam in Erode district were returning to the college hostel on a motor cycle. They had gone to Thuraiyur for treatment of an injury suffered by Naveenkumar when the accident took place.

