Three night shelters for the homeless coming up

The city would have three night shelters soon to accommodate the homeless.

The Tiruchi City Corporation has taken up construction of the shelters at a cost of Rs.2.55 crore and the facilities are almost ready. The shelters are coming up near the Railway Junction, Madurai Road, and East Boulevard Road in the city.

The Centre has extended a financial assistance of Rs. 25 lakh for each of the shelters under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission and the remaining cost has been borne by the State government and the Corporation.

The shelters are being built to meet a felt need as several homeless persons were taking shelter on the platforms on roadsides, exposed to the vagaries of nature.

Some of the homeless could also be seen taking shelter beneath the city bridges.

The corporation has conducted a survey to identify such homeless persons, who would be accommodated at the shelters.

Each of the shelters would accommodate 50 men and 50 women on the ground and first floor buildings being constructed.

The homeless shelters would have toilets and bathrooms, besides kitchen and dining halls.

The inmates would be provided amenities such as beds at the shelters.

Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran said that while two of the shelters are ready, the finishing works on the one near the Railway Junction is going on. The works would be completed shortly.

The shelters are expected to be declared open soon.