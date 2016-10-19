Thousands held for blocking trains

: Thousands of farmers and cadre of various opposition parties courted arrest across the central region on day two of the 48-hour rail roko agitation called by farmers associations condemning the Centre for “betraying” Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue and demanding the formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

The agitations on Tuesday led to the detention of several trains operating in the central region.

A few trains were cancelled and some others short terminated due to the rail blockades. Police sources said nearly 4,000 persons were arrested across the central region including over 1,900 in Thanjavur district alone.

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader G.K. Vasan and Communist Party of India State secretary Mutharasan were the prominent leaders who participated in the rail roko agitation in the region.

Besides farmers associations, cadre of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, CPI-M, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and those of the Makkal Adhigaram resorted to the agitation.

‘A lame excuse’

Mr. Vasan, accompanied by several of his party cadre, were arrested after they resorted to a rail roko agitation at the Thanjavur railway junction.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Mr. Vasan urged the State government to convene an all-party meeting without any further delay and exert pressure on the Centre to form the CMB. “The Centre’s stand that the Board can be formed only by Parliament was nothing but a lame excuse,” he contended.

Mr. Vasan demanded that the State and Central governments waive loans obtained by all farmers. The TMC would not accept any projects including the methane project that affected the farmers, he further said.

Notwithstanding police bandobust at several railway stations in view of the agitations, farmers and functionaries of various political parties sat on the tracks at different places in the region and raised slogans demanding the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and ensuring the rights of Tamil Nadu on this issue.

The agitations were held at 40 places in the region including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Thiruvidaimarudhur, Pattukottai, Aduthurai, Papanasam, Karur, Kulithalai, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

Protest by PWF

The 48-hour rail roko protest continued in Chennai on Tuesday. Leaders of the People’s Welfare Front, including MDMK general secretary Vaiko participated in one of the protests and blocked the Varanasi Express due to which the train was delayed by two hours.