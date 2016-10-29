Thoothukudi man dies as car overturns

A 35-year-old man died after the car he was driving lost control and overturned following a tyre burst on the Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway at Alundur near here on Friday.

The accident occurred when the car was proceeding to Thoothukudi from Chennai. The victim was identified as A. Maniraj (35) of Thoothukudi. He was the district president of Nadar Peravai.

Police sources said Maniraj was driving the car from Chennai to Thoothukudi with his family when one of the front tyres burst suddenly.

He lost control of the vehicle which overturned causing injuries to the occupants.

Maniraj succumbed at Tiruchi Government Hospital. Two others were injured.

The Manikandam police have registered a case and are investigating.