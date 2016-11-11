Testing efficacy of herbicide in alkaline paddy fields

The Tamil Nadu Agriculture College - Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute at Navalur Kuttapattu near here has taken up a research on using herbicide to control the growth of weeds in paddy fields located in the salt-affected soil of the Manikandam block in the district.

The Institute has evolved a two-pronged strategy for controlling weeds in the ‘TRY (R) 3” variety currently being grown by applying the herbicide during the pre-emergence and post-emergence of weeds. The research aims at facilitating paddy farmers in alkaline fields located in coastal districts such as Nagapattinam, said P. Pandiyarajan, Dean of the Institute.

The timing of application of herbicide is important. It is sprayed within three to five days, and within 15 to 20 days from the date of transplanting respectively.

“Arakeerai’ ‘karisalankanni’ and ‘neer mael neruppu’ are the major weeds which hit the paddy growth, particularly during the initial 35 to 40 days from the date of transplantation,” said T. Ramesh, Assistant Professor of Agronomy and G. Srinvasan, Head of Department of Agrnomy who have been keeping a close watch on the control of weeds.

This is the first time that a research on the impact of herbicide on weed control has been taken up. This will benefit farmers who find it hard to control weeds due to scarcity of agricultural labourers.

Once the paddy registers adequate growth, tillers will fight against the growth of weeds particularly well beyond 40 days from the date of transplanting the nurseries.