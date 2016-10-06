Tension in DRM office

Tension prevailed in the Divisional Railway Manager’s office here on Wednesday after a group of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) members reportedly gheraoed the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Arun Thomas.

Sources said a group of around 30 members barged into his chamber and said the union was not consulted while making the new link roster for the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of Tiruchi Railway Division

Mr. Arun Thomas clarified that the new TTE link roster had been prepared by the Southern Railway headquarters and there was no protest in other railway divisions. Senior divisional railway officers including the Divisional Personnel Officer rushed to the chamber of Mr. Arun Thomas and tried to pacify the agitated group which reportedly shouted at other officials.

The incident created tense moments in the Divisional Railway Manager’s campus where the chamber of Arun Thomas is situated.

Both entries to the chamber were blocked by the union members who made aggressive gestures at Mr. Arun Thomas and left the chamber after an hour.

Mr. Arun Thomas said he had lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police station.