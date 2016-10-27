Temporary bus stands start functioning

Temporary bus stands established in connection with Deepavali festival became functional here on Wednesday.

They have been set up near the Sona Mina theatre and at Mannarpuram roundabout to ease vehicular congestion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S. Prabakaran inaugurated the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram in the presence of officials.

Buses proceeding in the Thanjavur route would be operated from the temporary bus stand set up near Sona Mina Theatre. Buses proceeding in the Pudukottai and Madurai routes would be operated from Mannarpuram roundabout.

Buses proceeding to other destinations would be operated as usual from the central bus stand. Chennai-bound buses from southern districts and Pudukottai routes plying via Tiruchi would halt at Mannarpuram to enable passengers alight and board buses and proceed through the national highway.