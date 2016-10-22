Temporary bus stands for Deepavali

The City Police has announced that temporary bus stands would function from October 26 till 6 a.m. on November 1 in connection with the Deepavali festival. This arrangement is aimed at easing traffic congestion and keeping in mind the welfare of the commuters.

Buses proceeding on Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Madurai routes would be operated from the temporary bus stands. A police press release said Thanjavur route buses would be operated from the spot close to the Sona Mina theatre.

Buses plying on the Pudukottai and Madurai routes would be operated from the Mannarpuram round about. Chennai – bound government buses coming from southern districts and Pudukottai route and proceeding via Tiruchi would stop at Mannarpuram to enable passengers to alight and board and would go via the national highway. The release further said there was no change in the movement of buses proceeding to other destinations from the Central Bus Stand. Arrangements have been made with the State Transport Corporation to operate shuttle services from Central Bus Stand to Mannapuram temporary bus stand and back.

Basic facilities such as provision of drinking water and temporary toilets would be provided at the temporary bus stands. Information would be given time to time through the public address system at the temporary bus stands, the release added.