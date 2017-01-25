Tiruchirapalli

Team assesses drought situation

study: Central team inspecting damaged groundnut plants at a field at Vellianai in Karur district on Tuesday.

It visits various places in Karur district and interacts with farmers

A Central team visited various places in Karur district on Tuesday and took stock of the standing crops such as paddy, maize, red gram and others.

The team members, Dheeraj Kumar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board, Vijay Raj Mohan, Director, Trade Extension and Drought Management, Ministry of Agriculture, New Delhi, and Santhosh, Assistant Advisor, Ministry of Drinking and Sanitation, New Delhi, also held discussion with the Collector K. Govindaraj and senior officials of the district. Then they visited Sengal, where red gram crop has been raised by farmers on a large tract of land. Besides displaying the withering crop to the team members, farmers explained in detail the expenditure that they had incurred for raising the crop.

Later, the team visited Manjanaickenpatti and Vellianai and inspected the horsegram and groundnut fields and interacted with the farmers.

Speaking to reporters, Vijay Raj Mohan, a team member, said that they had noted down the suffering of farmers. Crops including red gram, sesame, ground nut, turmeric and other cash crops had been hit due to lack of rain. The team would soon submit a report.

