Surveillance stepped up at airport, railway stations

Surveillance has been enhanced at the airport and railway junction here ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

A three-tier security measure has been put in place at the airport by the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Random checks of vehicles entering the airport were being done round-the-clock. Sources said surveillance had been enhanced inside the terminal building and checking of passengers and their belongings had been increased.

A close watch was being maintained at the airport classified as “sensitive” with secondary ladder point checks having been put in place. Visitors entry to the airport has been banned, said the sources.

Surveillance has been stepped by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) at the railway junction. GRP, Tiruchi, has mobilised its full strength to shore up security and mount surveillance at railway stations in coordination with the RPF. Railway Police personnel in plain clothes had been deployed to mount vigil with personal belongings of travellers being checked. The RPF has been maintaining a close watch through closed circuit television system, said an officer.

The Republic Day celebrations would be conducted at the Armed Reserve ground at Subramaniapuram here. The police conducted checks on Tuesday in the ground using a sniffer dog trained in detecting explosive substances.