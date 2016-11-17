Students ‘experience’ global culture

Students of Chellammal Vidyalaya (CBSE stream) have been experiencing global culture through the ongoing International Education Week observation at the institution’s campus in Tiruverumbur.
Held in collaboration with British Council, the activity-filled week showcases the benefits of international learning and cultural exchange. Chellammal Vidyalaya is following this year’s theme of the importance of language learning by conducting activities centred on 40 countries. “We are encouraging pupils from Lower Kindergarten to Class 9 to find out interesting facts about different nations, their common usages, cuisine, sports and so on during this week, and exhibit them on a board outside their class,” Usha Kumaraswamy, principal, said.
Besides a display of flags, activities include learning to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in different languages, cooking a new dish, and watching films in another language.
With some 40 per cent of the student population in the school being first-generation learners, such programmes were important to give a wider exposure beyond textbook education, she added. “Actually this week has been a learning experience for both teachers and students,” she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor