Students ‘experience’ global culture

Students of Chellammal Vidyalaya (CBSE stream) have been experiencing global culture through the ongoing International Education Week observation at the institution’s campus in Tiruverumbur.

Held in collaboration with British Council, the activity-filled week showcases the benefits of international learning and cultural exchange. Chellammal Vidyalaya is following this year’s theme of the importance of language learning by conducting activities centred on 40 countries. “We are encouraging pupils from Lower Kindergarten to Class 9 to find out interesting facts about different nations, their common usages, cuisine, sports and so on during this week, and exhibit them on a board outside their class,” Usha Kumaraswamy, principal, said.

Besides a display of flags, activities include learning to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in different languages, cooking a new dish, and watching films in another language.

With some 40 per cent of the student population in the school being first-generation learners, such programmes were important to give a wider exposure beyond textbook education, she added. “Actually this week has been a learning experience for both teachers and students,” she said.