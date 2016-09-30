Student drowns

A second year undergraduate student of an aided college in the city drowned at Kallanai in Thanjavur district on Wednesday evening.

Nineteen-year-old P. Maria John Stephen, a resident of Subramaniapuram in Tiruchi, was a Bachelor of Business Administration student. Police sources said Maria John along with six of his friends had gone to Kallanai, a tourist spot located a few kilometres from Tiruchi, where he ventured into the Coleroon river to take bath. Sources said Maria John apparently got trapped in the quick sand and drowned in the river.

A search was carried out on Wednesday evening and the body was retrieved on Thursday morning. The body was sent to Thirukattupalli Government Hospital for post mortem. Thogur police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.PC on a complaint from the victim’s father.