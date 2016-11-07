Street lights being installed to prevent throwing of waste

Following reports of indiscriminate dumping of waste along the sides of Oyamari Road by taking advantage of darkness in the night, the Tiruchi City Corporation has begun the work of installing street lights.

A sum of Rs.36 lakh has been allotted for the project to illuminate the Oyamari Road linking the Chennai Bypass and the Cauvery bridge near Mela Chinthamani.

The Railway Overbride Road was thrown open to traffic in February. Since it did not have street lights, the people had been conveniently dumping domestic and industrial waste along the stretch of about a km at night. The civic activists had raised hue and cry over the hazardous pollution along the road abutting the Cauvery river.

The new project is likely to prevent people from dumping waste along the new road.

As per the project, street light poles will be erected along the centre median of the Oyamari Road for a stretch of about a km. The project will be implemented in two phases.

In the first phase, 22 poles will be erected from the Cauvery bridge to the petrol bunk situated close to Oyamari crematorium at a cost of Rs.19 lakh. The poles will have 44 fittings to hold bulbs. All fittings will have 90 watt LED bulbs.

The second stretch will cover about half a km from the petrol bunk to Chennai bypass road. The stretch will have 19 poles with 38 fittings. It will cost Rs.15.80 lakh.

N. Ravichandran, Commissioner, Tiruchi City Corporation, told The Hindu that considering the urgent need of street lights, he had issued instructions to the officials to complete the project within 15 days. Nearly 20 percent of the work had already been completed.

Instructions were given to the officials to take effective steps to prevent dumping of waste along the road.

Notice boards had been set up warning the people against dumping of waste.