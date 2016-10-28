Stone laid for combined court complex

The foundation for the combined court building and quarters for judicial officers of Manapparai was laid at Kannudaiyanpatti near Manapparai .

The combined court will accommodate courts of Judicial Magistrate, District Munsif and Sub-Judge.

It will come up at an estimated cost of Rs. 6.80 crore .

The courts will be built on a plinth area of 1,051 square metre, the offices on 2,301 square metre and the quarters on 563 square metre, according to the Public Works Department, which will execute the work. The work would be completed in 16 months.