Stir for free darshan at Srirangam temple

Srirangam Makkal Nala Sangam members staging a demonstration at Srirangam on Sunday.— Photo: M. Srinath

Members of the Srirangam Makkal Nala Sangam staged a demonstration near the ‘rajagopuram’ of Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srurabgan on Sunday protesting against the special ticket for the ‘darshan’ at the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Ranganathar and Sri Ranganayaki.

They said that the darshan should be offered free of cost and collecting money. They also urged the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department to take steps to provide adequate basic amenities for devotees and pilgrims visiting the temple. Encroachments should be cleared. The members raised slogans for a while in support of their demands.

