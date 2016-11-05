Tiruchirapalli

State table tennis championship begins

Around 400 paddlers are taking part in the Tamil Nadu State table tennis championship, which got off to a start at the National College here on Friday.

The three-day championship, organised jointly by the National College and Tiruchi District Table Tennis Development Association (TDTTDA), is being held for men, women, and for boys and girls in the youth, junior, sub-junior, cadet, and mini-cadet categories.

A. Myilvaganan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tiruchi city, inaugurated the championship in the presence of K. Raghunathan, secretary, National College, D. Prasanna Balaji, head and director, Research Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, J. Selvakumar, treasurer, Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association, P. Ponnu Rathinam, president, TDTTDA.

