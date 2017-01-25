Stage set for kumbabishekam

The district administration is gearing up to handle the influx of devotees to Gangaikondacholapuram to witness the kumbabishekam of Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple scheduled to be held on February 2.

Collector A.Saravanavelraj inspected the arrangements being made for the event at the temple premises on Monday along with senior officials.

He instructed officials to ensure that all necessary basic amenities including drinking water supply and toilets were provided to the devotees.

Arrangements are being made for providing medical assistance to devotees who may require the same. Special buses would be operated to the temple on the day from various centres.

Separate parking areas, for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, would be earmarked, he said.