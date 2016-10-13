Special celebrations to mark 1000th year of Sri Ramanujar avataram

Honouring the descendants of families who were chosen by Sri Ramanujar for establishing the ‘sampradayam’ (religious foundation) will be the highlight of the three-day special programme to commence at Srirangam on October 14 to mark the 1,000 birth (tiruavataram) celebrations of this Acharya.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Sadagopachariar, coordinator of the Sri Vaishnava Sanghoshti Organising Committee, which is organising the celebrations, said that Sri Ramanujar had chosen 74 persons - called ‘simhasanapathis’ - and nominated them for protecting the ‘sampradayam’.

He said many of the customs, due to various reasons, had got changed. But, there are still descendants of families who would be honoured. Governor (additional charge) of Tamil Nadu, C. Vidyasagar Rao, will deliver a special lecture at 11 a.m. Special lectures on Sri Ramanujar’s philosophy and teachings will be delivered for the next two days till October 16.

G.K.V. Raju, C. Ramachandran, K. Vasudevan and K. Srinivasan, other co-ordinators, said that a number of Jeers from various places would participate in the celebrations.