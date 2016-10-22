Special camps to be held today

The Tiruchi Corporation would conduct special camps across the four zones in the city on Saturday to receive applications for getting new drinking water and underground drainage connections in specific wards.

The camps would be held at the office of the Corporation Junior Engineer at Marakkadai for residents of wards 10, 11, 13, 16, 17 and 18 in Srirangam zone; at the office of the Junior Engineer, Viragupettai, for residents of wards 14, 15 and 19; at office of the Junior Engineer, Sangilandapuram for residents of wards 25 and 27 and at the office of the Junior Engineer, Khajapettai for residents of wards 23, 24 and 26 in Ariyamangalam zone; at office of the Junior Engineer, Subramaniapuram for residents of wards 35, 36 and 46 in Golden Rock Zone and near Azhvarthoppu bus stop for residents of ward 49 and near Anandam Nagar overhead water tank for residents of ward 52 in K.Abishekapuram zone.

Deposits for getting the new connections can also be paid along with the applications, Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran said in a press release.