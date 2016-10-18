Tiruchirapalli

Special arrangement for ‘Aipasi’ festival

Festival spirit begins: Water from the Cauvery being taken in a golden pot by Srirangam temple elephant Andal on Monday.— Photo: M. Srinath

The nine-day ‘unjal uthsavam’ begins from today

Holy water from the Cauvery river was brought for the holy ‘tirumanjanam’ of Namperumal on Monday, marking the first day of ‘Aippasi’ month in the Tamil almanac.

The water was brought in a golden pot by the temple priests seated on the temple elephant Andal.

The nine-day ‘unjal uthsavam’ will be held at the temple from October 18 to 26. Namperumal will be taken from the sanctum sanctorum in the evening and the ‘unjal uthsavam’ will be held for an hour from 7.15 p.m. The important festival of ‘tiruvanthikappu’ and ‘nel alavu kandarulal’ will be held on the seventh day of the festival.

