Spate of distress calls keep fire fighters on their toes

On Deepavali, fire fighters were on their toes across the central region attending to a spate of fire calls and galvanising into action to put out fire caused by bursting of crackers.

Fire fighters termed these accidents caused by firing of rockets and bursting of crackers as “minor” with no injury to any one and no major loss of property.

Having braced up for the festival of lights by keeping the necessary paraphernalia in a state of readiness, fire fighters were ready for any eventuality. Across the central region, they received 250 fire calls on Deepavali day this year.

Central region comprises of nine fire divisions – Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. Villupuram division topped in the central region in respect of the number of fire calls received on the Deepavali day.

The number of fire calls received in Villupuram was 45 followed by Cuddalore division (35), Tiruvarur (36), Thanjavur (28), Tiruchi (27), Nagapattinam (25), Karur (22), Pudukottai (19) and Perambalur (11).

Several thatched roofs caught fire due to firing of rockets in various places in Tiruchi City. Such accidents were reported at places including Melakalkandarkottai, Palakkarai and E. Pudur.

A senior Fire and Rescue Service Department official here said all the fire accidents were “small fires” with no injury to anyone and no major loss of property reported.

Giving a break up, the department sources said fire accidents owing to bursting of crackers were 146 in the region, while the remaining 104 were caused by firing of rockets.

In many cases public themselves put out the fire after alerting the fire fighters, the official said.

The department had mobilised full strength of fire fighters in the central region to respond swiftly to any emergency calls received on the festival day.

Fires broke out in several places in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Saturday.

In Kumbakonam region, fires disrupted Deepavali celebrations in 11 places including South Madappa Street, Mullai Nagar, Pazhaya Pettai Agraharam, Kamatchi Josier Street, Azhwar Koil Street, Padala Kaliamman Koil Street, Vatti Pillayar Koil Street, Darasuram, South Agraharam and other places keeping fire tender units led by Station Fire Officer Selladurai and team on their toes.

In Tiruvarur district, fire from a cracker destroyed property worth Rs. 12 lakh in nine houses at Kamarajar Street, Pulivalam, Kulikkarai, Vandikkara Street in Tiruvarur town, Aattor Road and Bounty Street at Tiruthuraipoondi, Keerakalloor and other places.