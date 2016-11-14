Society to promote educational, social and economic development of women

ENABLE, a society to promote educational, social and economic development of different sections of the society, especially women, was launched in the city on Saturday.

R.Rajamanohar, General Manager In-Charge, BHEL, Tiruchi, inaugurated the society and launched its website. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Rajamanohar said there can be no better focus areas such as promoting education, health and environment for empowering people.

K.Meena, president of the Society, said ENABLE would act as a catalyst and facilitator to promote the educational, social and economic status of different groups of society. It would establish educational institutions and personality development centres and also organise academic and social activities such as conferences, seminars and workshops.

To achieve the objectives, ENABLE would also have industry linkage and collaborate with government agencies, educational institutions, local bodies, funding agencies and other organisations, she said. R.A.Krishnakumar, Executive Director, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., who released the information brochure of the society, appreciated the initiative of ENABLE to promote sanitation, health and women empowerment.

M. Silvester Goldwin, President, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Ltd., Chennai, released a brochure on health and menstrual hygiene management (MHM) brought out by the society.

S.M.I.Mohamed Abubacker, Secretary, Bhargavi Raja, Joint Secretary, and V.Ganapathy, Coordinator, ENABLE, spoke.