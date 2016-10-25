Snag grounds Lankan flight

Technical snag grounded a Sri Lankan Airlines flight bound for Colombo from Tiruchi international airport for several hours on Monday.

The flight arrived in Tiruchi around 8.30 a.m. from Colombo and was scheduled for departure at 9.40 a.m. As the flight was grounded due to the technical snag, the passengers were accommodated in a hotel.

Airport sources said spares and technical personnel came by an evening Sri Lankan Airlines flight to rectify the snag.

The snag resulted in the aircraft remaining grounded for eight hours.