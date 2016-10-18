Sirisena makes transit halt at Tiruchi airport

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena made a brief transit halt at the Tiruchi international airport on Monday on his way to Colombo.

Mr. Sirisena, who was on a visit to India to take part in the BRICS summit at Goa, arrived here by an Air India special flight in the afternoon along with his entourage on his way back home.

The President was given a red carpet welcome at the airport upon arrival and received by District Collector K.S. Palanisamy, Commissioner of Police M.N. Manjunatha and a couple of Sri Lankan High Commission officials.

He was immediately taken in a car to the VIP lounge where he stayed for some time, police sources said.

The visiting President later left for Colombo by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight from here which took off at around 3.45 p.m. He was seen off at the airport by Collector and Commissioner of Police.

Security was ramped up at the airport in view of Mr. Sirisena’s transit halt. Passengers entering the airport were thoroughly checked before being allowed inside.