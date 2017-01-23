Seven injured in jallikattu event held in Tiruchi

At least seven persons were injured in a jallikattu event held at Kumulur in Tiruchi district on Monday. One of them is said to be critical.

More than 30 bulls brought from different parts of Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts were released in the event today. It attracted more than 2,000 spectators from various villages.

They injured are currently being treated at the government hospital in Lalkudi.