Farmers cultivating chillies should adopt modern irrigation techniques including drip irrigation, supply of fertilizers through water and production of quality nurseries, said K. S. Palanisamy, Collector.

Inaugurating a seminar on “chillies cultivation - a new perspective,” organised by the Horticulture Department at Manapparai on Wednesday, he said that the crop was raised on 2,400 hectares and the annual production stood at 2,600 tonnes. He said that the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University had released certain guidelines for enhancing chillies production through effective management in fertilizer and advised the farmers to adopt the same.

Krishnamurthy, Deputy Director of Horticulture and Saravanan, Deputy Director of Agriculture spoke.