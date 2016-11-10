Seer visits Srirangam

Sri Palimaru Matha Vidhyadheesha Theertharu from Jagadhguru Sriman Madhwacharya Moola Maha Samasthanam in Udupi visited Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple here on Wednesday and offered worship at varioius shrines.
The seer is currently on “pariyaya sancharam” or holy pilgrimage of various shrines across the country. He was received with honours by the temple. P. Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and Executive Officer of the temple, was present. The seer was accompanied by Junior pontiff.
