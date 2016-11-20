Saturday breather for bankers

Ten days after demonetisation of the Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes, bankers in Tiruchi region got a breather on Saturday when only senior citizens were allowed to exchange the old notes.

Long queues for exchange of the old denomination was conspicuously absent at banks. Though the day was marked exclusively for senior citizens to change the currencies, there were not many elders in most banks. “The crowd was not much today though people in large numbers continued to visit banks for depositing the cash,” said an official of a nationalised bank. At the SBI Main Branch, which had been attracting huge crowds of more than 1000 people every day for exchange of currency, only a small number of senior citizens could be seen on Saturday.

However, the rush for withdrawing cash at the Automated Teller Machines continued as only some of them were open across the city. Many ATMs continued to run dry within an hour or so after being filled with cash.

A senior SBI official said that the bank has started the process of recalibrating the ATMs to dispense the new Rs.2000 notes.

Over 75 per cent of the ATMs of the bank in the Tiruchi zone have already been recalibrated to dispense Rs.2,000 notes, he said. But people who got the Rs.2,000 denomination notes at ATMs were not enthused as they still found it difficult to get change for the notes.

The crunch in small denomination currencies continued to adversely impact business and commercial operations across sectors, with small businesses suffering heavily.

“Business has dropped by more than 60 per cent. I am not accepting Rs.500 or Rs.1,000 denomination notes. Many people are approaching us for pledging gold for big loans. But I have been refusing to lend to them as I have to be careful these days,” said J.Bharanidharan, a pawn broker in the city. Mr.Bharanidharan says that even big players in the business have restricted the amount of loans owing to the currency shortage.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu has urged the Centre to take steps to ensure adequate cash flow in smaller denominations. In a statement issued here, Ve.Govindarajalu, State Treasurer of the organisation, said the demonetisation has created an extraordinary situation and the common masses, especially labourers and small businessmen, have been badly affected.

The new Rs.500 and Rs.2000 with additional security features should have been released much earlier. People are now being forced to queue up at banks and ATMs to get the much needed cash over the past 10 days.

Instead of relaxing the curbs for withdrawals and exchange, fresh restrictions are being imposed. The reduction in the limit of exchange to Rs.2000 cannot be justified, Mr.Govindarajalu said and appealed to the Centre to relax the restrictions so that people could make transactions at banks with ease.

The Centre should extend the deadline for exchange of currencies and make available adequate smaller denomination notes so as to assist the industry and business sectors, which have taken a severe hit due to the move, he said.