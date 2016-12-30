Sasikala’s appointment hailed

AIADMK cadre in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Kumbakonam, Ammapettai and Perambalur celebrated the appointment of V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, as the general secretary of the party.

They burst crackers near the MGR statue here and distributed sweets to people. They poured milk on the MGR statue and raised slogans hailing Ms. Sasikala.