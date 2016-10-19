Sanitation measures inspected

Collector K.S.Palanisamy on Tuesday inspected the sanitation measures taken up by the local body at Thathakoundanpatti in Marungapuri taluk to check incidence of fever. He inspected the mosquito source reduction and fogging operations. He visited a few residential colonies and checked the sanitation measures.

In a press release issued later, Mr. Palanisamy said all urban and rural local bodies in the district have taken up preventive measures to check outbreak of fever and other diseases.