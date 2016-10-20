Ryots pin hope on northeast monsoon, take up maize cultivation

Pinning their hopes on the timely onset of North-East monsoon, farmers in the rainfed blocks of the district have taken up maize cultivation.

Farming activity has been brisk in a cluster of villages in Pullampadi, Mannachanallur, Thuraiyur, Uppliyapuram, Musiri and Thottiyam blocks in Tiruchi district.

Farmers said that they had raised a hybrid variety which fetches attractive returns every year.

The recent showers has facilitated the farmers to prepare the fields by ploughing and planting of the seedlings has been brisk in parts of the rainfed areas.

According to the Agriculture Department officials, an estimated 8,750 hectares will be brought under the crop this season which is of 105 days duration.

The Agriculture Department has taken up, under the Coarse Cereal Technical Demonstration Scheme of the National Food Security Mission, a special demonstration plan under which 1,000 hectares would be covered.